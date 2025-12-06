【Lightscape.Horizon】Light Up Macao 2025 Is Grandly Unveiled Today (6 December)

MACAU, December 6 - 【MGTO】Highlights of early-stage preparations for Light up Macao 2025

The international light art event “Light up Macao 2025” (the“Event”) organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) was grandly unveiled today (6 December), illuminating three major districts – Nam Van District, Northern District and ZAPE District. Coupled with community events and gastronomy, the Event invigorates the community tourism and nighttime economy, enriching what the city has to offer as a world centre of tourism and leisure.

Glittery stroll across events weaves together dynamic in communities

The opening ceremony was held at Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre. Secretary for Economy and Finance, Tai Kin Ip, officiated the opening ceremony together with other guests. In her opening speech, MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes highlighted that the light art event not just sets off the blended appeal of“tourism + events” but also beautifies the urban space and brings together the dynamic in communities. The Event is expected to lead residents and visitors into communities for more thriving business, energizing the community tourism and nighttime economy.

Themed as “Lightscape . Horizon”, the international light art event“Light up Macao 2025” is held from now until 11 January 2026. Creative teams from Macao, Chinese mainland, Portugal, Korea, Australia and the United States have created 28 sets of light installations, interactive installations and illuminations, a showcase of local creativity and international vision in the three main districts. Residents and visitors can enjoy the installations for free from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every evening during the Event.

Mapping show turns Macao Grand Prix Museum's façade into“Stage of Times”

Featured as a local production in Light up Macao 2025, the creative 3D mapping show“Macao Odyssey: The Story Unfolds” is projected upon the façade of the Macao Grand Prix Museum by the team's mapping technology. The 6-minute mapping show takes place every 15 minutes from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night during the Event, offering spectators a memorable feast for the eyes.

Dazzling Party and wonderful carnival in ZAPE

Featuring 20 booths with coffee and local signature delicacies, a themed carnival takes place in the vicinity of Rua de Luís Gonzaga Gomes, Rua de Xiamen and Rua de Nagasaki from Fridays to Sundays and on designated festive days during the Event. As the Office's special offer in collaboration between MPay, the public can scan the QR code at booths in the Carnival to obtain instant-off vouchers while they last.

Dazzling outreach activities raise public participation

Various outreach activities take place in the three districts such as coffee grind workshop, coffee appreciation, exchange with robot, luminescent pickle ball activity and Portuguese-style tile workshop. Flash shows and live performances unfold in a row for the public's enjoyment. There are steel stamps or QR codes at the event districts, for spectators to check in on social media and collect“starlight” in exchange for gifts. An interactive online game with prizes is launched again to raise the event visibility and public participation.

During Light up Macao, MGTO stages the community event of ZAPE Christmas Wonderland in the area between Rua de Cantão and Rua de Pequim. In addition, “2025 Luminescent Night at Travessa do Armazém Velho” is held along Rua dos Ervan á rios, Rua de Nossa Senhora do Amparo, Rua da Tercena and Pátio de Ch ô n Sau, while“Northern Winter Market” is held at Praça dos Lótus, Bairro da Ilha Verde. Together with these subsidized community events, Light up Macao 2025 enriches the festive aroma and diversity of events for greater synergy, boosting nighttime consumption.

Free shuttle buses take spectators into three districts

MGTO specially plans two Light up Bus Routes for free rides. The route for influx sets off from Luso International Bank in the central district to ZAPE, while the circular route runs among the three event districts. Residents and visitors can conveniently visit the districts to experience the installations and activities in a row. In line with the carnival in ZAPE for Light up Macao 2025, the Light up Buses depart every 30 minutes approximately from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Fridays to Sundays and on designated festive days during the Event.

For more information, please visit the website for Light up Macao 2025 ( and follow MGTO (MGTOweixin) on WeChat.

The co-organizers of Light up Macao 2025 include Municipal Affairs Bureau, Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Cultural Affairs Bureau, Sports Bureau and Civil Aviation Authority. The event partners include SJM Resorts, S.A., Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Wynn Resorts Macau, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Sands China Ltd. and MGM. The supporting entities include the Industry and Commerce Association of Macau, the Industry and Commerce Federation of Macau Central and Southern Districts, the Industry and Commerce Association of Macau Northern District, as well as the Industry and Commerce Association of Macau (ZAPE).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.