2025 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon Carnival Intensifies The Competition's Atmosphere

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MACAU, December 6 - The 2025 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon, jointly organized by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), and the General Association of Athletics of Macau, is set to take place on 7 December (Sunday). To further immerse participants, residents and tourists in the atmosphere of the event, the '2025 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon Carnival' is being held at the Broadway Food Street of Broadway MacauTM on 6 and 7 December.

Marathon Carnival creates festive atmosphere

Incorporating a rich variety of elements such as sports, entertainment, gourmets and culture creativity, the Carnival features photo spots, game booths, a cultural and creative sales area, street performances and a kids' running competition. On-site lucky draws are also available to give participants a chance to win prizes including electronic goods and hotel accommodation.

The opening ceremony of the Carnival was held at 12:00 p.m. today, and guests included: Lei Si Leng, Acting President of the Sports Bureau; Annie Loi, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility of Public Relations of Galaxy Entertainment Group; Ng Iok Tong, Chairman of Supervisory Committee of the General Association of Athletics of Macau; Siu Yu Hong, Executive Director of Macau Special Olympics; and members of the Sports Committee.

Participants to collect number bib by today

Participants who have yet to collect their number bib are reminded to collect their bib and information document from M/F of Broadway MacauTM before 10 p.m. today (6 December) by presenting their registration receipt and identification document. Those unable to collect their bib in person may authorize another person to do so on their behalf by signing the registration receipt's authorization slip; the authorized person is required to present their identification document, the signed registration receipt, and a copy of the participant's identification document.

Traffic control measures to be implemented during the race

To cooperate with the competition arrangements, traffic along the racecourse will be restricted starting 11 p.m. on 6 December (Saturday) and completely cordoned off from 4:30 a.m. on 7 December (Sunday). During the event, the Governor Nobre de Carvalho Bridge (between Taipa and Macao) and the Sai Van Bridge (from Taipa to Macao) will be used as part of the racecourse. The public are kindly requested to use the Friendship Bridge when travelling between the Macao Peninsula and Taipa, the Macao Bridge when travelling between New Urban Zone A and Taipa, and Avenida do Aeroporto and Cotai Strip when travelling between Taipa and Coloane.

To reduce the impact on traffic, the racecourse will be reopened in sections: The Governor Nobre de Carvalho Bridge at 7:10 a.m. after closure at 6 a.m.; Estádio Rotunda and Estrada Governador Albano de Oliveira (next to the Jockey Club) at 7:30 a.m.; sections on the Macao Peninsula at 9:30 a.m.; the Sai Van Bridge (from Taipa to Macao) at 10 a.m., respectively. Avenida Marginal Flor de Lótus, Rotunda dos Jogos da Ásia Oriental, Avenida dos Jogos da Ásia Oriental and the rest of the racecourse will be successively opened from noon onwards until after the races finish. The Organizing Committee urges the public to take note of the temporary diversion measures, plan travel routes in advance, pay attention to the diversion signs and follow the instructions of the on-site police officers.

Most Creative Costume Award

The popular 'Most Creative Costume Award' competition will be held again this year. Participants of the 2025 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon can take a photo with their creative costume during the event, upload the photo via the 'Macao Marathon' mobile application and fill out the required information to join the competition. The results will be announced on 7 December after the races conclude and the awards will be presented at the same time.

Participants are also reminded to carefully read the regulations and understand the racecourse and are advised to prepare and practice for the event depending on their own physical condition. For more information, please visit the event's official website at or the 'Macao Marathon' mobile application or follow the 'Macao Major Sporting Events' Facebook page, '澳門體育' (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and '澳門特區體育局' (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.

