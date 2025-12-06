Hornbill Festival Welcomes The World Into Nagaland's Heart: Scindia

MENAFN - IANS) Kohima, Dec 6 (IANS) Union Minister of Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said on Saturday that the ongoing Hornbill Festival is not just showcasing Nagaland to the world, but is also welcoming the world into Nagaland's heart.

Speaking to the media at Dimapur airport before concluding his three-day visit to Nagaland, the DoNER Minister emphasised that the state should not be viewed only through the lens of the Hornbill Festival.

Noting that Nagaland's cultural power, craftsmanship and emerging economic strength deserve far greater national and global attention, Scindia said that his engagements in Nagaland – from witnessing the traditional stone-pulling ceremony to interacting with handloom, handicraft and blacksmith artisans – revealed“an incredible experience” and showcased the immense potential embedded in the people, culture and heritage of the state.

“Hornbill is not just a festival. The potential of the state lies in its people, and Nagaland's rich culture and heritage are something the world must know about and experience. Nagaland is not limited to the Hornbill Festival alone; it has vast cultural and heritage resources,” the Union Minister said.

Scindia also highlighted the promise of Nagaland's coffee sector, after visiting Arabica and Robusta plantations, and he highly praised the state's bean superiority, branding and packaging, describing them as“nothing short of world-class”.

The minister said the Union Commerce and DoNER ministries are actively exploring ways to strengthen Nagaland's coffee sector, which Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has identified as one of the state's key exceptional selling propositions.

“We have about 11,000 hectares under cultivation. We want to establish a common processing centre, promote value addition and ensure higher incomes for our coffee growers,” Scindia said.

He added that he has been working closely with Rio“on multiple issues,” noting that“many opportunities abound and much potential remains to be harnessed.”

In a post on his X handle, the DoNER Minister said:“Wow... Hornbill festival is definitely a VIBE! There's truly nothing like being here at Kisama, soaking in this infectious energy where the rhythms, hues & stories of all 17 Naga tribes come alive in one breathtaking celebration.”

He said,“What moves me most is how this festival has grown into a global cultural bridge. With country partners like Switzerland, Ireland and the United Kingdom joining in this year, Hornbill isn't just showcasing Nagaland to the world... It's welcoming the world into Nagaland's heart. Every morung, every performance, every craftsperson holds a story of tradition & heritage that has been nurtured and passed down through generations.”

The DoNER Minister, who arrived in Dimapur on Thursday on a three-day visit to Nagaland, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Act East Vision', on Friday unveiled development projects worth over Rs 645 crore in Nagaland.

He inaugurated completed projects worth over Rs 202 crore and the laying of foundation stones for new initiatives of about Rs 443 crore, taking total investments to over Rs 645 crore.

He also participated in the traditional Naga stone-pulling ceremony at Tuophema village as part of the ongoing Hornbill Festival.

Six countries -- Austria, France, Ireland, Malta, Switzerland and the United Kingdom -- are the partner countries for this year's 26th edition of the 10-day (December 1-10) Hornbill Festival, while reinforcing regional cooperation. Arunachal Pradesh is the state partner.

Over 86 per cent of the state's two-million population (2011 Census) belongs to tribal communities. Nagaland has 17 major tribes and numerous sub-tribes, each with its own rich cultural heritage, traditional dances, music, attire and customs.