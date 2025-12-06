Fatal Crash On US-6 Near Green River

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) On December 5th, at approximately 9:40 PM, a 2021 Freightliner semi was travelling westbound on Highway 6, and a 2020 Hyundai Palisade was travelling eastbound on Highway 6 at mile 296 (8 miles west of Green River, Utah). For an unknown reason, the Freightliner drifted into the eastbound lanes and struck the front passenger side (head-on) of the Hyundai. The Freightliner then veered back to the right side of the westbound lanes. The Hyundai was forced to the right, coming to rest on the right side of the eastbound lanes. The driver of the Hyundai, a 40-year-old male, was killed in the collision. The driver of the Freightliner was uninjured. The investigation is ongoing. Impairment is not suspected.

