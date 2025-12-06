Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets Prime Minister And Minister Of Education And Technical Education

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAIRO, Egypt, December 6, 2025/APO Group/ --

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, and Minister of Education and Technical Education Mr. Mohamed Abdel Latif.

Spokesman for the Presidency Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy stated that the meeting reviewed several ministry work files. The Minister of Education and Technical Education offered a presentation on the execution status of teaching Programming and Artificial Intelligence (AI) as part of the curricula for the first year of secondary school, starting from the current academic year 2025/2026. In this regard, the minister highlighted that the inclusion of this subject is part of the State's vision for digital transformation and educational development, and meets the requirements of the technological revolution and its associated changes in the labor market.

The minister pointed out that the demand for the Japanese "QUREO" Programming and AI platform has exceeded all expectations, with over 236,000 students completing the full training content. He explained that secondary stage graduates who study the subject receive an accredited international certificate in programming from Hiroshima University in Japan. In the same context, the Minister added that the Programming and AI subject will also be introduced in Technical Education starting from the academic year 2026/2027.

The meeting also reviewed the Ministry of Education's efforts to develop the technical education system through the expansion of Applied Technology Schools, which reached 115 schools during the 2025/2026 academic year, and linking study with practical training through partnerships with the private sector. This is in addition to signing international partnerships to grant graduates accredited international certificates, providing them with job opportunities in both the local and international markets. President El-Sisi stressed the necessity of exerting maximum effort to elevate the scientific and professional level of technical education graduates, in light of the growing needs of the labor market.

The meeting also touched on the developments of the Japanese schools in Egypt, where President El-Sisi gave directives to increase their number to 500 schools over the next five years. The Minister also reviewed the results of his field tours to follow up on the educational process in various governorates. He noted the Ministry's success in addressing accumulated challenges, including eliminating the shortage of teachers in core subjects, reducing student density in classes to less than 50 students, and ensuring the timely delivery of textbooks.

The Minister of Education and Technical Education also reviewed the developments in applying the Egyptian Baccalaureate Certificate system. He outlined the multiple opportunities and diverse tracks it offers for taking exams, which suit students' aptitudes and abilities. He also pointed out that this system ends the single-chance exam of the general secondary system, and highlighted the increasing student interest in the Baccalaureate system, with the enrollment rate exceeding 90% of the total number of students in the first phase of secondary school this current academic year.

President El-Sisi emphasized the necessity of firm action against cheating cases and directed that the penalty be tightened for anyone proven to be involved in cheating in the General Secondary examinations.

Furthermore, the President directed the continuous exertion of all necessary effort and the taking of appropriate measures to care for teachers and provide them with continuous incentives, including improving their economic status. President El-Sisi reiterated the importance of continuing to enforce discipline and consolidate positive moral values within the educational system, non-tolerance of any lapse in this matter, and the taking of urgent and decisive accountability measures towards any transgression or misconduct.

