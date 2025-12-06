Babri Masjid Foundation In Murshidabad Sparks BJP-TMC War Of Words

Majumdar Accuses Mamata of 'Appeasement Politics'

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) After suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the construction of Babri Masjid in Murshidabad, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar alleged that it is the reflection of Mamata's "communal politics over the past 15 years. Majumdar accused the West Bengal police of fully supporting the act and held West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee responsible for the laying of the mosque's foundation stone.

The Union Minister said, "What we are seeing today is a reflection of Mamata Banerjee's appeasement and communal politics over the past 15 years. Mamata Banerjee has full support for this. Even today, Humayun Kabir has stated that we are receiving full cooperation from the police. If Mamata Banerjee honestly does not want the Babri Masjid to be built, she should have arrested Humayun Kabir. When the BJP holds any program, the police dismantle the stage, so why hasn't that happened here? There is a passive understanding, and Mamata Banerjee is fully supporting it. That's why the police are supporting him."

He said that the Bengali Hindus need to think about their future, as Mamata Banerjee had suspended Humayun Kabir just to deceive them, while fully supporting him from behind. He said, "No one can do communal politics like Mamata Banerjee. Even other leaders, including Mulayam Singh Yadav (former UP chief minister), were not that capable. Mulayam Singh had so much Muslim support that he was called 'Mulla Mulayam', but even he did not cross the boundary. Mamata Banerjee has suspended him (Humayun Kabir) only for show, to deceive Hindus. The Hindus of West Bengal should think about this. If today Babri Masjid has been established in Murshidabad, remember Babur used to torture Hindus, and this can begin to happen again with this establishment. Actually, it has already started; there were riots in Murshidabad and even in Beldanga. The homes and temples of Hindus were broken down. The Hindus had to escape from their own land in Murshidabad and took shelter in the Malda district. Now, it is for Hindus to think that if they are forced to leave Bengal, where they will go."

'Not Doing Anything Unconstitutional': Humayun Kabir

Suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the construction of Babri Masjid in Murshidabad and said that no one can move a single brick, as the 37 per cent Muslim population of Bengal will build it at any cost. He drew attention to the constitutional right to build places of worship and said that he is not doing anything unconstitutional, "as anyone can make a temple or church, so can I".

Addressing the gathering, Kabir said, "I am not doing anything unconstitutional. Anyone can build a temple, anyone can build a church; I will build a mosque. It is being said that we cannot build the Babri Masjid. It is not written anywhere. The Supreme Court gave a judgment which stated that the Hindu people had demolished the Babri Masjid. Considering the sentiments of Hindus, the decision was taken to build a temple here. Now we see someone laying the foundation stone for a Ram Temple in Sagardighi. But the Constitution allows us to build a mosque."

Kabir asserted that legal challenges would not deter the mosque's construction. "Five cases have been filed against me, but no one can stop someone with whom Allah is. The court has also clearly stated that it is written in the Constitution of India that one can build a mosque; it is a right," he said.

He referred to the demolished Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, calling it a historically controversial site. "There are four crore Muslims in Bengal. Don't they have the right to build the Babri Masjid? Threats have been made against me, including by the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. If anyone has the courage, let them come here to Murshidabad and show it," he said.

Kabir added that a 300-crore budget has been allocated for the mosque, which will also include a hospital, guesthouse, and meeting hall. He reiterated his commitment to the project and said, "It is a promise of the Muslims: The Babri Masjid will be built, it will be built, it will be built." (ANI)

