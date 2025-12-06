Indigo Told To Clear All Refunds By Dec 7, Deliver Baggage In 48 Hrs

Ministry Issues Strict Directives to IndiGo

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday directed IndiGo to trace and deliver the baggage separated from passengers due to cancellations or delays within the next 48 hours.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu shared on X, announcing strict directives to IndiGo amid widespread cancellations and delays, ordering the airline to clear all pending passenger refunds and complete the entire refund process for cancelled or disrupted flights by 8 PM on December 7. In a post on X, the minister said, "The Ministry of Civil Aviation has directed IndiGo to clear all pending passenger refunds without delay and mandated that the refund process for all cancelled or disrupted flights must be fully completed by 8:00 PM on Sunday, 7 December 2025. Ministry has directed IndiGo to ensure that all baggage that was separated from passengers due to cancellations or delays is traced and delivered to the passenger's residential or chosen address within the next 48 hours."

Financial Relief and Passenger Support Mandated

According to a statement issued by the Ministry, airlines have additionally been instructed not to levy any rescheduling charges for passengers impacted by recent operational disruptions. The Ministry warned that any delay or non-compliance in the processing of refunds would attract immediate regulatory action.

To streamline grievance redressal, IndiGo has been asked to establish dedicated passenger support and refund facilitation cells. These cells must proactively reach out to affected passengers to process refunds and arrange alternative travel, ensuring customers are not forced to repeat follow-ups.

The Ministry also said the automatic refund system would remain active until flight operations return to normalcy.

Enhanced Oversight and Broader Measures

Regarding mishandled baggage, the Ministry reiterated its directive that all separated baggage must be traced and delivered to passengers' homes or designated locations within 48 hours. Airlines have been told to maintain transparent communication regarding tracking and delivery timelines and to provide compensation where applicable under existing passenger rights rules.

The Ministry stated that it is in continuous coordination with airlines, airports, security agencies, and other stakeholders to enforce a "zero-inconvenience" approach for travellers. Oversight mechanisms have been strengthened to ensure proper facilitation for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, students, and medical passengers requiring urgent travel. It added that efforts are underway to restore complete operational normalcy at the earliest. (ANI)

