HTLS 2025 LIVE: PM Narendra Modi Begins Address, Pays Tribute To BR Ambedkar - Watch

2025-12-06 08:11:04
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2025, which is being held in Delhi today, Saturday. Ahead of his address, he awarded the winners of the photography contest held by HT.

PM Modi paid a tribute to BR Ambedkar, on the occasion of his death anniversary. He began his address by highlighting the theme of this year's Summit –“Transforming Tomorrow” – which captures the spirit of innovation, resilience, and reinvention defining our era.

PM Modi further lauded GDP growth as a strong macroeconomic symbol.

Stay tuned for the LIVE Updates

