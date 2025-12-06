Three Dead, One Injured Kishtwar Road Accident

Representational Photo

Srinagar- Three persons were killed while another suffered critical injuries after a Yatri vehicle on pilgrimage to Sarthal Devi Temple met with an accident at Sarthal Gurash in Kishtwar on Saturday, officials said.

Officials said that the vehicle skidded off the road, resulting in the fatal mishap.

“Three occupants died on the spot, while the critically injured person was shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar for medical care,” the official said, as per news agency KNO.

All the persons are believed to be from the residents of Dessa area of Doda district.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident.