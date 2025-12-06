403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sabah Alahmad Center For Giftedness Inaugurates Conference Promoting Innovations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- Sabah Alahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity (SACGC) has inaugurated "from Kuwait to the world.. leap towards innovation" conference in collaboration with Nexus Forum for technology and innovation.
The conference sheds light on Kuwaiti innovators' works and pioneering technological accomplishments.
The SACGC said in a statement on Saturday the conference promotes the center's diverse programs and its commitment to secure a stimulating environment for thoughts and technological projects.
It features four sessions grouping elite innovators, business leaders and experts and concludes with a session themed "innovation and technological business leadership" through experience of a group of Kuwaiti entreprenuers as part of the program 2025 Acceleration Tech in the Silicon Valley. (end)
ss
The conference sheds light on Kuwaiti innovators' works and pioneering technological accomplishments.
The SACGC said in a statement on Saturday the conference promotes the center's diverse programs and its commitment to secure a stimulating environment for thoughts and technological projects.
It features four sessions grouping elite innovators, business leaders and experts and concludes with a session themed "innovation and technological business leadership" through experience of a group of Kuwaiti entreprenuers as part of the program 2025 Acceleration Tech in the Silicon Valley. (end)
ss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment