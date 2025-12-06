Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sabah Alahmad Center For Giftedness Inaugurates Conference Promoting Innovations

2025-12-06 08:08:12
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- Sabah Alahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity (SACGC) has inaugurated "from Kuwait to the world.. leap towards innovation" conference in collaboration with Nexus Forum for technology and innovation.
The conference sheds light on Kuwaiti innovators' works and pioneering technological accomplishments.
The SACGC said in a statement on Saturday the conference promotes the center's diverse programs and its commitment to secure a stimulating environment for thoughts and technological projects.
It features four sessions grouping elite innovators, business leaders and experts and concludes with a session themed "innovation and technological business leadership" through experience of a group of Kuwaiti entreprenuers as part of the program 2025 Acceleration Tech in the Silicon Valley. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

