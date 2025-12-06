Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S. President Donald Trump Thanks President Ilham Aliyev

2025-12-06 08:06:59
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the United States of America Donald Trump has sent a letter of gratitude to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

Thank you for your and Prime Minister Pashinyan's joint letter advancing my nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize. I am deeply appreciative of your kind recognition, which inspires us to sustain our important mission.

As President of the United States, I remain committed to ending conflicts across the globe and to securing peace and prosperity for all people. With your ongoing partnership, we will achieve the impossible.

Thank you, again, for your continued support," the letter reads.

AzerNews

