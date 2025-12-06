Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zaporizhzhia NPP Temporarily Loses External Power Supply Due To Overnight Shelling IAEA

2025-12-06 08:06:45
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) That is according to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, as stated in the Agency's post on the X social network, Ukrinform reports.

“Ukraine's ZNPP temporarily lost all off-site power overnight, the 11th time during the military conflict,” Grossi said.

The IAEA also noted that the overnight hostilities affected the power grid, forcing operating Ukrainian nuclear power plants to reduce their output.

Grossi reiterated his call for military restraint to prevent a nuclear accident.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 6, Russian forces launched a massive missile-and-drone strike targeting power-generation, distribution, and transmission facilities across eight Ukrainian regions.

Read also: Ukraine expands electricity consumption restrictions following massive attack

According to the Ministry of Energy, Russian forces carried out a large-scale missile and drone strike on power generation, distribution, and transmission facilities in the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Lviv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv regions.

Air Defense Forces neutralized 585 Russian drones, 29 cruise missiles, and one ballistic missile since the evening of December 5.

UkrinForm

