Emergency Power Cuts Implemented In Several Regions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukrenergo reported this on its Telegram channel.

The previously published power outage schedules in the regions where emergency blackouts have been implemented are currently not in effect. Energy companies are working to restore a stable power supply as soon as possible. Emergency blackouts will be canceled after the situation in the power system stabilizes.

In particular, according to the DTEK Group, emergency blackouts have been implemented in the Dnipropetrovsk region on the orders of Ukrenergo.

Zaporizhzhia NPP temporarily loses external power supply due to overnight shelling – IAEA

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 6, Russian troops launched a massive missile and drone strike on power generation, distribution, and transmission facilities in eight regions of Ukraine.