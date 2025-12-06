Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
DIU Soldiers Destroy Russian Buk-M3 Anti-Aircraft Missile System In Zaporizhzhia Region

DIU Soldiers Destroy Russian Buk-M3 Anti-Aircraft Missile System In Zaporizhzhia Region


2025-12-06 08:06:45
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Defense Intelligence reported this on Facebook, posting a video of the combat operation.

On December 6, on the occasion of the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, specialists from the Prymary Special Unit of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine tracked down. They successfully struck the Buk-M3 air defense missile system.

Another expensive air defense system of the Russian invaders was burned down in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region near the village of Sviatotroitske.

Read also: Syrskyi: Situation in northern Sumy region remains stable, Defense Forces inflict significant losses on Russian troops

As reported by Ukrinform, in two weeks, soldiers of the DIU Prymary Special Unit hit eight Russian targets in the temporarily occupied Crimea, including a Su-24 bomber, three radar stations, and a freight train.

Illustrative photo: ArmyInform

MENAFN06122025000193011044ID1110445773



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search