DIU Soldiers Destroy Russian Buk-M3 Anti-Aircraft Missile System In Zaporizhzhia Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Defense Intelligence reported this on Facebook, posting a video of the combat operation.

On December 6, on the occasion of the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, specialists from the Prymary Special Unit of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine tracked down. They successfully struck the Buk-M3 air defense missile system.

Another expensive air defense system of the Russian invaders was burned down in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region near the village of Sviatotroitske.

As reported by Ukrinform, in two weeks, soldiers of the DIU Prymary Special Unit hit eight Russian targets in the temporarily occupied Crimea, including a Su-24 bomber, three radar stations, and a freight train.

Illustrative photo: ArmyInform