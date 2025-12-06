Zelensky To Visit United Kingdom On Monday
When asked by journalists whether he was planning to visit the UK on Monday, December 8, Zelensky replied,“Yes.”
He also added that he was expecting a report from NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov on the outcome of negotiations in the US later that afternoon.Read also: At least eight people injured in Ukraine following Russia's combined attack – Klymenko
As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian President's previous visit to the United Kingdom took place on October 24. At that time, Volodymyr Zelensky met with King Charles III of the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. A meeting of the Coalition of the Willing was also held in London on October 24.
