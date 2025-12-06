Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky To Visit United Kingdom On Monday

Zelensky To Visit United Kingdom On Monday


2025-12-06 08:06:44
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The President announced this during a Military Prayer Breakfast, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

When asked by journalists whether he was planning to visit the UK on Monday, December 8, Zelensky replied,“Yes.”

He also added that he was expecting a report from NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov on the outcome of negotiations in the US later that afternoon.

Read also: At least eight people injured in Ukraine following Russia's combined attack – Klymenko

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian President's previous visit to the United Kingdom took place on October 24. At that time, Volodymyr Zelensky met with King Charles III of the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. A meeting of the Coalition of the Willing was also held in London on October 24.

MENAFN06122025000193011044ID1110445772



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search