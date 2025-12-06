Zelensky To Visit United Kingdom On Monday

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The President announced this during a Military Prayer Breakfast, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

When asked by journalists whether he was planning to visit the UK on Monday, December 8, Zelensky replied,“Yes.”

He also added that he was expecting a report from NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov on the outcome of negotiations in the US later that afternoon.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian President's previous visit to the United Kingdom took place on October 24. At that time, Volodymyr Zelensky met with King Charles III of the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. A meeting of the Coalition of the Willing was also held in London on October 24.