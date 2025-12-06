Gunfire On Funeral Procession In Bannu: Child Killed, Four Injured

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

A funeral convoy was attacked on Miranshah Road in Bannu when unidentified gunmen opened fire on a vehicle transporting the body of Badshah Mir Khan Khadi to North Waziristan.

The incident occurred near the IDP camp, where both the vehicle and an accompanying ambulance came under sudden gunfire.

According to police, a young boy was killed on the spot, while four people inside the vehicle sustained injuries. The vehicle later caught fire, forcing the family to abandon it and continue transporting the body to North Waziristan by other means.

In the wake of growing security concerns in the district, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home and Tribal Affairs Department has imposed Section 144 on civilian and private vehicle movement across several key routes on December 6 and 7, 2025. Officials say the restrictions are aimed at protecting the public and maintaining order.

The ban covers the main Bannu–Miranshah Ghulam Khan Road from Saidgi to Tepe Kella Chowk and the route up to the RPO House. It also applies to Bakkakhel Mandi, Azad Mandi Shahin Chowk, Tepe Kella Chowk, and a one-kilometer stretch on both sides of the Bannu–Miranshah Road between Shahin Chowk and Tepe Kella Chowk. The restrictions will remain in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days.