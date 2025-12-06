Azerbaijani, Armenian Officials Participate In Panel Discussion In Qatar (PHOTO)
"On the sidelines of Doha forum I and Armen Grigorian participated in the panel with the moderator of David Hearst.
We discussed the steps taken in terms of implementing the Washington arrangements including the economic benefit of peace, connectivity, confidence building measures etc. I highlighted the strong intention of Azerbaijan to transform the region of South Caucasus into the zone of sustainable peace and prosperity," the publication added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment