Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani, Armenian Officials Participate In Panel Discussion In Qatar (PHOTO)

Azerbaijani, Armenian Officials Participate In Panel Discussion In Qatar (PHOTO)


2025-12-06 08:06:37
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev and Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan have jointly taken part in a panel discussion titled "Armenia–Azerbaijan Lasting Peace: The Washington Accord and a Shared Future" at the Doha forum, the publication of Hajiyev on X page said, Trend reports.

"On the sidelines of Doha forum I and Armen Grigorian participated in the panel with the moderator of David Hearst.

We discussed the steps taken in terms of implementing the Washington arrangements including the economic benefit of peace, connectivity, confidence building measures etc. I highlighted the strong intention of Azerbaijan to transform the region of South Caucasus into the zone of sustainable peace and prosperity," the publication added.

MENAFN06122025000187011040ID1110445770



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search