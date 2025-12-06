Uzbekistan And Kazakhstan Hail Azerbaijan's Diaspora Experience (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of the Otandastar Foundation of Kazakhstan Daniyar Kadyrov and Chairman of Uzbekistan's Committee on Interethnic Relations and Work with Compatriots Abroad Kakhramon Sariev highly appreciated Azerbaijan's diaspora experience and stressed the need to benefit from it, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

This issue was discussed during Kadyrov and Sariev's meeting with the Azerbaijani diaspora committee's chairman, Fuad Muradov, on the sidelines of the 7th Meeting of the Ministers and Heads of Institutions in Charge of Diaspora Affairs of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held in Budapest, Hungary.

The meetings also discussed the high-level development of relations between the countries and discussed opportunities for joint activities between their diasporas.

The dynamics in the field of cooperation were positively assessed, and an agreement was reached to organize meetings of the Azerbaijani, Uzbek and Kazakh diasporas.