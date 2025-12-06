Azerbaijan's Baku Hosts Winter Fairytale Int'l Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Winter Fairytale international rhythmic gymnastics tournament is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena on December 6-7, Trend reports.

A total of 262 gymnasts from 28 clubs from nine countries are participating in the tournament.

On the first day of the competition, gymnasts demonstrated their performances in programs without and with apparatus in different age groups. The best performers were awarded medals.

The tournament will culminate in Olympic champion Linoy Ashram's master class in rhythmic gymnastics for the competition participants. As part of the master class, the Olympic champion will share the secrets of rhythmic gymnastics, new techniques and experiences with the young gymnasts.