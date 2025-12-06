Misuse Of Heaters Can Result In Fatal Accidents, Warns CDD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec 6 (Petra) -- The Civil Defense Directorate (CDD) warned on Saturday against heater misuse as winter days become colder, which can lead to fatal accidents.The CDD spares no effort to raise awareness and offer advice and guidance to the public, but some still ignore the danger of heaters, where negligence could turn deadly, according to the spokesman of the Public Security Directorate.Smaller mistakes can cause fires, respiratory distress due to inadequate ventilation, asphyxiation from gas leaks or a faulty heater, he cautioned."Inhaling hazardous gases in the surrounding air causes shortness of breath and suffocation, leaving the person unable to move if their blood becomes saturated with carbon monoxide after exposure to such conditions for a relatively short period of 4 to 6 minutes. This can lead to a coma, which may result in death," he explained.He warned against the danger from combustion in heaters as the colorless and odorless gases bind to hemoglobin in the blood and impair its ability to transport oxygen, causing suffocation with the person being unaware of it. They may experience drowsiness, blurred vision, headache, mild dizziness, and difficulty breathing, symptoms that may seem normal, he added.The spokesman especially warned of the danger of using heating appliances during sleep, regardless of their type or safety features, including automatic shut-off heaters, which can malfunction at any moment and the room may catch fire due to their proximity to furniture.He reiterated guidelines, such as the need to ventilate the home regularly, avoid sleeping with the heater on or place it in enclosed or confined spaces, such as bathrooms, not allow children to play near heaters and not use them for cooking.The spokesman also urged inspections of gas hoses to ensure no cracks or bends that could lead to leaks and a fire inside the home.For his part, Director of the Media Response Unit at the National Center for Security and Crisis Management, Ahmad Naimat, said Jordan is experiencing "atmospheric instability" in the next 48 hours, and that the center is monitoring weather conditions with relevant authorities to ensure the readiness of state institutions to respond to any emerging situations.The warnings, he pointed out, are part of an effort to raise awareness and avoid potential risks, including flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas, particularly in the western part of the Kingdom, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. He also mentioned poor visibility due to gusty, dust-laden winds, especially in desert areas and on highways, as well as slippery roads.