Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market Size To Exceed USD 1513.44 Million By 2033, At 25% CAGR SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market Growth driven by stricter emission regulations, corporate net-zero goals, carbon pricing adoption, and rising demand for transparent, digital carbon credit transactions. Austin, Dec. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market Growing Number of Industries Allowing Partial Use of Carbon Offsets Drive Market Expansion Globally Markets that permit the partial usage of carbon offsets are becoming more numerous. As more businesses look to lower their carbon impact and achieve sustainability objectives, this movement is gaining traction. By funding initiatives that lower greenhouse gas emissions elsewhere, businesses can use carbon offsets to offset their carbon emissions. However, some markets only permit the use of carbon credits to offset a company's emissions to a certain extent. The partial use of carbon offsets is relevant in this situation. Businesses can still fund carbon reduction initiatives, but they can only partially offset their emissions. There are benefits and drawbacks to this strategy. On the one hand, even if businesses are unable to totally eradicate their carbon impact, it enables them to take steps in that direction. However, it might not be sufficient to achieve the high standards of sustainability that many businesses have set for themselves. However, the market for carbon credit trading platforms is growing due to these causes. Get a Sample Report of Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market Forecast @



Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Nasdaq, Inc.

Eex Group

Carbon Trade Exchange

Air Carbon Exchange (ACX)

Carbonplace

CME Group

Xpansiv

Climate Trade

Planetly

Toucan

Carbon Credit Capital

Flowcarbon

Likvidi

Carbonex

Betacarbon

Carbon Streaming Corporation

Verra

South Pole

EcoAct Cloverly Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 253.91 Million Market Size by 2033 USD 1513.44 Million CAGR CAGR of 25% From 2026 to 2033 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Type (Voluntary Carbon Market and Regulated Carbon Market)

. By System Type (Cap & Trade and Baseline & Credit)

. By End-use (Utilities, Industrial, Aviation, petrochemical, Energy, and Others)

Purchase Single User PDF of Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market Report (20% Discount) @

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

The Regulated Carbon segment is currently dominating due to strong government policies, compliance requirements, and mandatory emission reduction targets across major economies. Voluntary Carbon Market is witnessing the fastest growth, fueled by increasing corporate sustainability commitments, net-zero pledges, and rising awareness among organizations and consumers to offset emissions beyond regulatory obligations.

By System Type

The Cap & Trade system dominates the market due to its widespread implementation in regulated carbon markets, particularly across North America, Europe, and parts of Asia-Pacific. Baseline & Credit system is witnessing faster growth, driven by voluntary carbon markets, corporate sustainability programs, and project-based initiatives that reward emission reductions beyond set baselines, supporting flexible participation and expansion in emerging economies.

By End-use:

The Utilities segment dominates the carbon credit trading market as it accounts for the largest share due to high emission levels, strict compliance requirements, and widespread participation in regulated markets. Aviation segment is growing the fastest, driven by global carbon offsetting programs, rising air travel demand, and industry commitments toward achieving net-zero emissions through voluntary and compliance-based carbon credit initiatives.

Regional Insights:

The global market for carbon credit trading platforms is anticipated to be dominated by the European market. Investments in electrification and sustainable power generation, as well as the replacement of outdated infrastructure to increase efficiency, are responsible for this expansion.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period attributed to several factors, including the region's robust economic growth, increasing awareness of environmental issues, and favorable government policies.

Do y ou h ave a ny s pecific q ueries o r n eed a ny c ustomiz ed r esearch on Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market ? Submit your inquiry here @

Recent News:



In 2023, Shiftcarbon, a global leader in IoT platforms and an innovator in end-to-end decarbonization solutions, announces the beta launch of its highly anticipated carbon credit trading platform. This release is now available to all customers, providing a more resilient and flexible infrastructure to list, buy, sell, and verify voluntary carbon offsets. According to Nasdaq, the demand for carbon offsets is projected to surge by at least 15 times by 2030 and potentially up to 100 times by 2050. This exponential growth in demand is indicative of the pressing need for businesses to reduce their carbon footprint and offset their emissions. The market for carbon credits could be worth upward of USD 50 billion by 2030, making it a lucrative opportunity for businesses to invest in sustainable practices.

Exclusive Sections of the Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market Report (The USPs):



TRANSACTION & TRADING EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you track total carbon credits traded, average transaction value, trading volume per platform, and the split between spot and futures markets to understand liquidity and market maturity.

COST SAVINGS & ECONOMIC IMPACT INDEX – helps you evaluate how carbon trading reduces operational costs, improves ROI for users, lowers compliance expenses, and compares platform usage or subscription fees across regions.

REGULATORY VERIFICATION & COMPLIANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you assess the share of credits certified under global standards, validation approval timelines, and regional regulatory adoption to determine compliance reliability and certification efficiency.

ESG & SUSTAINABILITY INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you understand the adoption of ESG-linked reporting and transparency features within platforms, guiding users toward greener investment and reporting practices. MARKET STRUCTURE & PLATFORM COMPETITIVENESS – helps you evaluate how leading platforms differ in trading volume, pricing mechanisms, compliance support, and verification partnerships, enabling a clear view of competitive positioning.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Rohan Jadhav - Principal Consultant Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)