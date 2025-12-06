Carbon Black Market Size To Reach USD 38.54 Billion By 2033 Owing To Its Extensive Use In The Automotive Industry SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Carbon Black Market Size is estimated at USD 26.17 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 38.54 Billion by 2033 and grow at a CAGR of 4.97% over the forecast period 2026-2033. Due to its widespread use in the automobile industry, especially in the production of tires, the Carbon Black Market analysis was conducted. Carbon black is most commonly used in tires as a reinforcing filler that improves performance, durability, and wear resistance.

The size of the U.S. carbon black market size is estimated at USD 10.22 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 14.82 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.77% over the forecast period of 2026-2033. Growing sustainability initiatives, cutting-edge manufacturing technologies, and innovation in specialty grades are driving growth across the automotive and industrial sectors.









Get a Sample Report of Carbon Black Market Growth Strategy @

Automotive Tire Demand is Sparking the Market to Grow Globally

The growing use of carbon black in the automotive industry, particularly in tire manufacturing, is driving the market's expansion. Since it is used as a reinforcing filler to improve tire longevity, wear resistance, traction, and performance, tires are the application that uses carbon black the most, accounting for a sizable portion of its end-use. The increasing production of electric vehicles (EVs), which typically require higher-performance materials to manage additional weight and torque, such as carbon black, is an indirect factor driving this market's growth even though EVs use lower-performance tires than conventional vehicles.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Carbon Black Market Report



Cabot Corporation

Birla Carbon

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

Phillips Carbon Black Limited (PCBL)

Continental Carbon Company

Omsk Carbon Group

Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy Co.

Imerys S.A.

Asahi Carbon Co., Ltd.

Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd.

Ralson Carbon

Longxing Chemical Stock Co., Ltd.

Atlas Organic Pvt. Ltd.

OCI Company Ltd.

Black Bear Carbon B.V.

Monolith Materials International CSRC

Carbon Black Market Segmentation Analysis

By Type, Furnace Black Segment Leads the Market in 2025

Furnace Black led the market with a share of 40.24% as it is mainly used for the manufacturing of tire and rubber products. Acetylene Black is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 7.80% due to its high electrical conductivity and unique characteristics, and it is becoming more prominent in lithium-ion batteries, electronics, conductive plastics, and advanced coatings.

By Grade, Market is Dominated by Standard Grade Segment in 2025

In 2025, Standard Grade led the market with a share of 60.20%due to widespread use in the manufacturing of tires, in non-tire rubber products, and for general industrial use. Specialty Grade is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 6.85%driven by increasing demand in lithium-ion batteries, electronics, conductive plastics, and advanced coatings.

By Application, Tire Segment Dominates the Market in 2025

In 2025, Tire led the market with a share of 67.80%owing to carbon black is a major reinforcing filler in this application and it helps improve durability, wear resistance, and traction, thereby contributing to improved tire performance. Plastics is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 7.60%as sustainable demand for conductive, high-strength, and UV-resistant plastic materials augments the key industries like consumer goods, packaging, and electronics.

By End-User, Automotive Segment Leads the Market in 2025

In 2025, Automotive led the market with a share of 64.30% owing to growing use in tires, seals, gaskets, and other rubber parts in the automotive sector. Electronics is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 7.90%due to the enhancing deployment of printed electronics, lithium-ion batteries, conductive plastics, and futuristic electronic gadgets.

On the Basis of Region, Asia Pacific is Leading the Market in 2025; Middle East and Africa is Projected to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

The Asia Pacific dominated the Carbon Black Market in 2025E, with over 54.20% revenue share, due to the high demand from automotive OEMs and tire manufacturing, and industrial rubber products. The Middle East and Africa region is expected to have the fastest-growing CAGR 7.00%, due to industrialization, growing automotive production, and increasing demand for tires and rubber products.

Get Expert-Led Insights for Your Business Strategy - Connect with Analysts Now @

Carbon Black Market Recent Developments

In October 2024, Birla Carbon Introduced ContinuaTM Sustainable Carbonaceous Material (SCM), a circular carbon black product derived from post-consumer tires, aiming to enhance sustainability in the industry.

In January 2025, Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. Collaborated with Bridgestone to develop eco Carbon Black (eCB) from end-of-life tires, aiming to contribute to a circular economy and carbon neutrality.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



CARBON FOOTPRINT & SUSTAINABILITY METRICS – helps you evaluate the environmental impact of carbon black production through CO2 emissions, renewable feedstock usage, water consumption, and waste recycling efficiency.

ENERGY EFFICIENCY & PRODUCTION ECONOMICS – helps you understand operational cost advantages by analyzing energy consumed per ton, production cost breakdown, and profit margin trends across different carbon black types.

INNOVATION & R&D PERFORMANCE INDEX – helps you assess technological competitiveness by tracking patent activity, R&D investment levels, and the contribution of specialty grades to total sales. SUPPLY CHAIN & LOGISTICS EFFICIENCY SCORECARD – helps you identify regional and operational bottlenecks through metrics such as lead times, transportation costs, and the share of vertically integrated producers.

Carbon Black Market Report Scope