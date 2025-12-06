Forest Official Conducting Tiger Census Trampled To Death In Kerala

MENAFN - IANS) Palakkad, Dec 6 (IANS) A day after a five-member forest patrol team was dramatically rescued from Pudur in Attappady, the region witnessed a tragedy on Saturday when a Forest Department officer was killed in a sudden wild elephant attack during a tiger census operation.

The victim, Kalimuthu, a Forest Beat Assistant attached to the Pudur range, was part of a census team conducting field tracking in the dense terrain of Mulli forest under the Mannarkkad division.

The incident occurred during an early-morning survey when a lone wild elephant reportedly charged at the team without warning.

According to preliminary information, Kalimuthu and another officer were traversing a narrow forest path to inspect fresh pugmarks when they sensed the elephant nearby.

As the animal broke through the thickets and charged, both officers attempted to flee.

Kalimuthu, however, became separated from his colleague in the confusion and was later found dead in the forest interior.

The surviving officer immediately alerted the range office, following which the Rapid Response Team (RRT) launched a coordinated search.

After a several-hour operation complicated by thick undergrowth and limited visibility, the RRT located the body in the Mulli section, confirming that Kalimuthu had succumbed to fatal injuries inflicted during the attack.

According to Forest officials, the area is known for high elephant movement, especially during the early morning hours when census teams typically begin their patrols.

Initial assessments suggest that the elephant may have been startled or may have perceived the team's presence as a threat, leading to the aggressive encounter.

The latest incident comes close on the heels of Friday's emergency rescue of five forest watchers who had been stranded deep inside the Pudur sector after heavy rain and rising water levels cut off their return route.

The consecutive emergencies have raised concerns about the heightened vulnerability of frontline forest staff during the ongoing tiger census, which requires extensive foot surveys in difficult and often unpredictable terrain.

Kalimuthu's death has cast a pall over the department, with colleagues describing him as an experienced and dedicated officer familiar with the challenging topography of Attappady's forests.