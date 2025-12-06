First Case Registered In Rampur For Providing False Info In SIR Form

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Dec 6 (IANS) The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is being carried out across Uttar Pradesh with strict adherence to the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines. Even as the exercise is going on, the first case of concealing facts and furnishing false information in an SIR form has been reported from Rampur district.

The incident surfaced when a woman allegedly submitted enumeration forms on behalf of her two sons -- Aamir and Danish -- who have been living abroad in Dubai and Kuwait for several years.

She also forged their signatures on the enumeration forms. The fraud was detected during the digitisation of the submitted forms by the Booth Level Officer (BLO).

Following the discovery, Rampur District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi directed that an FIR be registered against all three individuals under relevant legal provisions.

Dwivedi said the SIR process is being conducted with“seriousness and complete transparency” in all assembly constituencies of Rampur.

“During the digitisation of forms received in Part No 248 of Assembly Constituency 37 (Rampur), such a case came to light,” he said.

According to the DM, Noor Jahan, the mother of the two voters, submitted the forms in their names while concealing the fact that they no longer reside in Rampur. This constitutes a serious violation of election rules.

Under ECI guidelines, a voter can submit an enumeration form only from the place where they ordinarily reside. Providing false information, concealing facts, or maintaining dual entries is punishable under the law.

Authorities have clarified that individuals who may have mistakenly submitted forms from two locations can still opt for a rollback by contacting their Booth Level Officer to correct their entries. However, deliberate violations will attract strict legal action.

Appealing to voters, DM Dwivedi urged residents to provide accurate, updated information during the revision process and to avoid making false declarations or incorrect entries to ensure the integrity and fairness of the SIR exercise.

According to Election Commission data released on Saturday afternoon, Uttar Pradesh – with an electorate base of 15.44 crore – has distributed 99.93 per cent enumeration forms and digitised 94.04 of them.