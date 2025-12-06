BI Defi Launches New Daily Yield Plan As Demand For Accessible Crypto Income Solutions Grows

The new plan arrives at a time when global interest in simplified crypto participation is accelerating. With BI DeFi's compliant architecture, automated smart-contract settlements, and green energy–powered data centers, the platform aims to make consistent daily yield accessible to both new and experienced investors.







A Fully Aligned Expansion: New Daily Yield Plan Goes Live

The release of BI DeFi's Daily Yield Plan strengthens its position as a leading cloud-computing-power platform in 2025. The offering allows users to generate steady returns without needing mining equipment, technical expertise, or large upfront investments.

The newly introduced plan emphasizes:



Short-term flexibility



Real-time smart-contract payouts



Automatic allocation of computing power upon activation

Guaranteed principal return at contract maturity



This product expansion aligns with BI DeFi's mission to deliver simple, transparent, and inclusive digital asset income solutions.

Why BI DeFi Continues to Attract Global Users

BI DeFi is recognized as one of 2025's fastest-growing cloud computing power platforms, supporting users in over 180 countries with more than 2 million registered investors. The platform highlights several pillars of security and compliance:

Multi-Layer Fund Protection

Cold Wallet Custody

Over 80% of client funds are kept in offline cold storage, isolated from online threats.

Global Asset Insurance

All digital assets are insured under policies backed by Lloyd's of London.

AI-Driven Risk Control

Real-time detection systems monitor transactions to prevent fraud, money laundering, and abnormal activity.

Independent External Audits

PwC conducts routine audits to maintain transparency and compliance.

Enterprise-Grade Security Infrastructure

Cloudflare firewalls and McAfee cloud security systems provide 24/7 system-level protection.

These protections reinforce BI DeFi's commitment to building a compliant, transparent, and secure digital asset ecosystem.



How to Join BI DeFi and Begin Earning Daily Yield



BI DeFi's Newly Released Popular Daily Yield Plans