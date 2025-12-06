Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan Review Progress On Railway And Kambarata-1 HPP Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan discussed the practical implementation of major strategic projects, including the construction of the Uzbekistan–Kyrgyzstan–China railway and the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

These initiatives were discussed during a telephone conversation between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov.

The sides also reviewed practical aspects of further deepening Uzbek–Kyrgyz relations of strategic partnership, friendship, and good neighborliness.

The leaders expressed satisfaction with the progress achieved in recent years in bilateral cooperation. Contacts at all levels continue, while trade turnover and cargo transportation volumes show stable growth. Joint projects are being implemented in priority sectors of the economy, alongside active cultural, humanitarian, and interregional exchanges.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan reached $787.3 million from January through October 2025, reflecting a 16.7 percent increase compared to the same period of 2024, when trade amounted to $674.4 million.