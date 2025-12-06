Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Receives Heads Of Several UAE Companies (PHOTO)

President Ilham Aliyev Receives Heads Of Several UAE Companies (PHOTO)


2025-12-06 07:06:54
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the Chairman of the United Arab Emirates 2PointZero company Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Chief Executive and Managing Director of International Holding Company Syed Basar Shueb, as well as the Chief Executive Director of International Resources Holding Ali Al Rashdi, Trend reports.

Will be updated









MENAFN06122025000187011040ID1110445695



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search