Russia Launches Massive Strike On Electricity Generation, Distribution, And Transmission Facilities In Eight Regions - Ministry Of Energy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Energy reported this on Telegram.

The enemy launched a massive missile and drone strike on electricity generation, distribution, and transmission facilities in the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Lviv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv regions, the report said.

As of this morning, consumers in the Odesa, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv regions are without power.

Emergency repair work is already underway, where the security situation currently allows. Energy companies are doing everything possible to restore power to all subscribers as quickly as possible, the Ministry of Energy assured.

As the ministry has reminded, hourly power outages are currently in effect in all regions of Ukraine. Power restriction schedules for industrial consumers and businesses also remain in effect in all regions of Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, the traffic of several trains was hindered by Russian invaders' strike on railway infrastructure on December 6.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service