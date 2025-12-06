Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Launches Massive Strike On Electricity Generation, Distribution, And Transmission Facilities In Eight Regions - Ministry Of Energy

Russia Launches Massive Strike On Electricity Generation, Distribution, And Transmission Facilities In Eight Regions - Ministry Of Energy


2025-12-06 07:06:44
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Energy reported this on Telegram.

The enemy launched a massive missile and drone strike on electricity generation, distribution, and transmission facilities in the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Lviv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv regions, the report said.

As of this morning, consumers in the Odesa, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv regions are without power.

Emergency repair work is already underway, where the security situation currently allows. Energy companies are doing everything possible to restore power to all subscribers as quickly as possible, the Ministry of Energy assured.

As the ministry has reminded, hourly power outages are currently in effect in all regions of Ukraine. Power restriction schedules for industrial consumers and businesses also remain in effect in all regions of Ukraine.

Read also: Air Defense Forces destroy 585 Russian drones and 30 missiles

As reported by Ukrinform, the traffic of several trains was hindered by Russian invaders' strike on railway infrastructure on December 6.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service

MENAFN06122025000193011044ID1110445692



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search