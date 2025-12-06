Ukraine Expands Electricity Consumption Restrictions Following Massive Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced by NPC Ukrenergo on its Telegram channel.

“During the night and morning hours, the enemy carried out another, already the eighth since the beginning of the year, massive missile-and-drone attack on facilities of the Ukrainian power system. Power plants, as well as transmission and distribution infrastructure in several regions, were targeted by Russian forces. The attack caused equipment damage. Everywhere the security situation allows, emergency repair and restoration work began immediately. Power engineers are doing everything possible to reconnect all de-energized customers as quickly as possible and return equipment damaged by the enemy to operation,” the statement reads.

According to the company, the massive attack has forced an increase in the previously forecast scope of consumption restriction measures for today.

Scheduled hourly outages of 2.5–3 groups simultaneously are in effect across all regions of Ukraine.

All oblasts will also apply power-limitation schedules for industry and businesses throughout the day.

Information on outage times can be found on the official pages of the regional distribution system operator (oblenergo).

Electricity consumption remains high.

As of 08:45 today, December 6, consumption levels were 2.4% lower than at the same time last Saturday, 29 November.

The reason for this change is the significant volume of forced outages resulting from the massive attack.

On December 5, the daily peak consumption was recorded in the morning. It was 2.9% lower than the peak of the previous day, Thursday, December 4.

The reason was the application of a larger volume of scheduled and emergency outages.

“Given the consequences of yet another massive attack on the power system and the current weather conditions, the need for prudent energy consumption today is extremely high,” Ukrenergo emphasized.

Citizens are encouraged to minimize the use of energy-intensive appliances and, where possible, shift high-consumption activities to nighttime hours, after 22:00.

“Economical electricity consumption will help reduce the duration of forced outages,” the company noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces carried out another massive strike on communities, ports, railway infrastructure, and critical facilities.