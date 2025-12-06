At Least Eight People Injured In Ukraine Following Russia's Combined Attack Klymenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported this on Telegram.

He said Russian forces again struck civilian infrastructure with drones and missiles. Ten regions came under attack, with most sustaining direct hits on residential buildings, energy facilities, and railway infrastructure.

More than 20 homes were damaged in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, and Lviv regions.

At least eight people were injured: three in the Kyiv region, three in the Dnipropetrovsk region, and two in the Lviv region, Klymenko emphasized.

In Fastiv, the enemy destroyed the railway station building. In Lutsk, Dnipro, and Bila Tserkva, rescuers are extinguishing large-scale fires at warehouse facilities spanning thousands of square meters, containing food supplies and medical products.

Response efforts continue at energy facilities in Kyiv and Lviv regions.

Nearly 500 rescuers and about 200 police officers have been deployed, the Minister of Internal Affairs noted.

Police are documenting crimes, collecting evidence, assisting residents, and checking areas for hazardous munitions debris. The State Emergency Service is working at 24 sites: firefighting operations have already been completed at 17, with work ongoing at seven.

Klymenko identified the most challenging locations as the major warehouse fires in Lutsk, Dnipro, and Bila Tserkva, where robotic systems and State Emergency Service aviation are engaged.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine's energy infrastructure again became the primary target of Russian strikes on December 6.