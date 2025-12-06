Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Hajiyev Joins Panel On Azerbaijan-Armenia Peace Process At Doha Forum

Hajiyev Joins Panel On Azerbaijan-Armenia Peace Process At Doha Forum


2025-12-06 07:06:38
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev took part in a panel discussion at the Doha Forum alongside Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan, Azernews reports.

Hajiyev shared the information on his X account, noting that the discussion was held under the theme“Armenia–Azerbaijan Lasting Peace: The Washington Accord and a Shared Future”, moderated by David Hearst.

MENAFN06122025000195011045ID1110445689



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search