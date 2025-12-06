403
Arab Parliament Hails Support By France, China For Mideast Two-State Solution
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- Arab Parliament President Mohammad Al-Yamahi on Saturday applauded stances by France and China affirming necessity to pave the way for appropriate circumstances for attaining the two-state solution in the Middle East.
Al-Yamahi was quoted by a statement released by the parliament as praising the two nations' supportive stand for the aspired settlement, expressed at end of a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to Beijing on Friday.
Macron and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had affirmed necessity of an effective execution of the two-state solution as the sole and credible avenue to attain just and lasting peace and security in the region.
The Arab Parliament President lauded the two leaders' welcome of the September New York Declaration, alluding to the UN General Assembly Resolution that called for resolving the cause on the two-states' basis.
He also acclaimed the French and Chinese presidents' affirmation of the necessity to fully execute the agreement to cease fighting, worked out during the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit, held on October 9, and their mutual assertion that humanitarian aid must be delivered to the entire Gaza Strip, rapidly, safely and sustainably.
Moreover, he heaped praise upon the Chinese president for earmarking USD 100 million worth of aid for the Palestinians.
The Chinese assistance complements the honorable stands adopted by China, namely its strong support for the just Palestinian cause, he added. (end)
