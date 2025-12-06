Sonmarg Sees Steady Rise In Domestic, Foreign Tourists

File photo of Sonamarg

Ganderbal- After months of uncertainty, tourist activity has slowly begun to return to key destinations across the Kashmir Valley, bringing renewed optimism to thousands of people dependent on the tourism sector for their livelihood. Officials and stakeholders say the gradual increase in arrivals over the past two months has revived hopes of a stronger influx once the winter snowfall begins.

Data released by the Tourism Department in Sonmarg indicates a steady flow of visitors across different months. From April 23 to April 31, as many as 7,209 domestic, 341 foreign and 832 local tourists visited Sonmarg and explored its natural landscape. The numbers increased in May with 17,083 domestic, 486 foreign and 4,004 local tourists.

June recorded a significant rise, with 33,692 domestic, 281 foreign and 14,165 local tourists arriving in the area. In July, Sonmarg welcomed 25,281 domestic, 159 foreign and 14,165 local visitors. September saw the arrival of 6,945 domestic, 422 foreign and 17,897 local tourists, while October recorded 8,389 domestic, 391 foreign and 5,756 local arrivals. In November, 13,527 domestic, 459 foreign and 4,084 local tourists visited Sonmarg and enjoyed its scenic beauty.

Tourism stakeholders said that tourist arrivals in the Kashmir Valley were witnessing a daily increase. However, following the Pahalgam incident, the tourism sector suffered a complete halt, severely impacting the earnings of lakhs of people linked to hotels, transport, guiding services and allied businesses. Many operators, they said, were forced to sell vehicles purchased through bank loans to manage losses.