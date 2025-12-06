Pak, Afghan Forces Trade Fire Along Border

Army soldiers stand guard during a temporary closure of the Friendship Gate crossing point at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan September 2, 2021 | Reuters FILE PHOTO



Islamabad- Afghan and Pakistani forces have exchanged heavy gunfire along their shared border, heightening tensions between the two neighbours after recently stalled peace talks in Saudi Arabia failed to produce any progress.

Officials from both sides confirmed the skirmishes, which happened late Friday night, each accusing the other of firing the first shots.

In a post on X, Taliban government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said Pakistani forces had“launched attacks towards” the Spin Boldak district in Afghanistan's Kandahar province, prompting Afghan forces to return fire.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, in a statement, that Afghan forces initiated the confrontation with“unprovoked firing” near the Chaman border.

“Pakistan remains fully alert and committed to ensuring its territorial integrity and the safety of our citizens,” spokesman Mosharraf Zaidi added.

Residents on the Afghan side reported that the exchange of fire began at around 10:30 pm local time (18:00 GMT) and continued for roughly two hours.

Ali Mohammad Haqmal, head of Kandahar's information department, told AFP that Pakistani forces used both light and heavy artillery, with mortar rounds striking civilian homes.“The clashes have ended, both sides agreed to stop,” he added.

Afghan and Pakistani officials inked a temporary ceasefire deal in Doha on October 19, but the deal has since been followed by several rounds of fruitless negotiations hosted by Qatar, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia in an effort to secure a more lasting peace.

The most recent talks, held in Saudi Arabia last weekend, ended without major progress, though both sides agreed to maintain the fragile truce.

Despite the ceasefire, Afghan authorities have accused Pakistan of conducting multiple air raids in eastern Afghanistan in recent weeks.