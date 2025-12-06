Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan Foils Major Terror Bid Near Lahore

2025-12-06 07:04:31
Lahore- Law enforcement agencies have foiled a major terror plot in Pakistan's Punjab province and arrested 24 terrorists, most of whom belong to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), police said on Saturday.

The terrorists were arrested during operations in different areas of the province this week, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab said in a statement.

It said the CTD Punjab conducted 364 intelligence-based operations in different districts, in which 24 terrorists were arrested along with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

Eleven of those arrested belong to the outlawed TTP.

Around 5 kg of explosives, 24 detonators and four bombs were recovered from those arrested.

The CTD said that the terrorists had planned to target important buildings in different cities.

As many as 24 cases have been registered against the arrested terrorists and further investigation is being carried out against them, it said.

