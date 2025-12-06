Goa Beat J & K By 7 Wickets In Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy

File Photo

Kolkata- Skipper Suyash Prabhudessai led from the front with an unbeaten 28-ball 51 as Goa handed a seven-wicket defeat to Jammu and Kashmir in their Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy's Group B clash here on Saturday.

Goa were also bolstered by a fine 44-ball 59 with eight fours and a six by Kashyap Bakhale in the chase as they responded with 167 for three in 19 overs after keeping Jammu and Kashmir to 161 for six earlier.

Goa used as many as six bowling options and it was Shubham Tari who was the pick among them, returning 4-0-30-3 while Deepak Gaonkar and Vikash Singh claimed one wicket apiece.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the iconic Eden Gardens here, J&K batters Yawer Hasan (48) and skipper Shubham Khajuria (45) made key contributions while Abdul Samad provided a late surge with a nine-ball 22 which included two fours and as many sixes.

J&K pacer Auqib Nabi and Sunil Kumar bowled identical spells of 1/31 but could not avert a defeat for their side.

At the Jadavpur University Ground, Bihar suffered a crushing seven-wicket defeat to Hyderabad who won a low scoring match with more than eight overs to spare.

Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fell for a run-a-ball 11 as Bihar could not find any momentum with the bat. Piyush Singh scored 34 with the fours and Bipin Saurabh hit three late sixes to make 31 not out, as they crawled to 132 for eight.

In reply, Tanmay Agarwal cracked 11 fours and a six to make 67 not out off 42 balls as Hyderabad responded with 134 for three in 12.5 overs.