Indore: Man Gets 4 Life Terms For Rape, Attempted Murder Of 2-Yr-Old

A special court (POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences)) in Indore on Friday sentenced a 38-year-old man to four times life imprisonment, convicted for the rape and attempted murder of a two-year-old girl, which was reported in October 2022.

Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge (POCSO) Kshipra Patel sentenced the accused Dinesh to four times life imprisonment separately under sections 5m/6, 5(j)(iii)/6 and 5r/6 of POCSO Act and section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Additionally, Judge Patel sentenced the accused to five years rigorous imprisonment under section 366 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and imposed a fine of Rs 42,000 against the accused.

The Disappearance

According to an official release of Indore's District Prosecution Directorate, on the intervening night of October 12 and 13, 2022, the victim's family were sleeping and the victim's father was awakened by the sound of a plank falling. He kept the plank aside and slept again.

A few minutes later, his wife woke him up again and said their two-year-old daughter was missing. He and his wife searched for their daughter in the surrounding area, but could not find her. After that the victim's father lodged an FIR under section 363 IPC at Chandan Nagar police station.

Investigation and Conviction

During the day hours on October 13, 2022, the two-year-old was found injured in shrubs near the Reti Mandi Road by dial-100 personnel. The child was identified by her parents at the spot and taken into custody.

During investigation of the case, officers recovered CCTV footage around the scene which showed the truck used in the incident was going and returning from the child's residence. When the child's father was shown the footage, he identified the truck as belonging to and being driven by the accused, Dinesh.

The accused was arrested, medically examined and DNA evidence in the case found positive. Thereafter, a final report was submitted to the court post investigation. Based on it, the accused was convicted and sentenced accordingly.

Victim Compensation

The court also recommended that compensation of Rs 3 lakh be paid to the victim under the Victim Compensation Scheme. (ANI)

