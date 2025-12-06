Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Vijay, PM Modi Pay Tribute To Ambedkar

TVK Chief Vijay Pays Tribute to Ambedkar

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 6 (ANI): On the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas, which is observed annually to commemorate the death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) party leader and Tamil industry actor Vijay Thalapathy paid his respects to the late leader.

In his official X post, the TVK chief said, "Through the Constitution, he empowered the ordinary people and laid the foundation for everyone to receive legal rights--our ideological leader, the revolutionary Thanthai Periyar Ambedkar. On the occasion of his remembrance day, I paid my respects by garlanding his portrait at our office. In the path shown by Thanthai Ambedkar, we pledge to uphold and protect social justice, equality, fraternity, and secularism." அரசியலமைப்புச் சட்டத்தின் வழியாக எளியவர்களுக்கும் அதிகாரம் வழங்கி, எல்லோருக்கும் சட்ட உரிமைகள் கிடைக்க அடித்தளம் அமைத்தவர், நம் கொள்கைத் தலைவர் புரட்சியாளர் அண்ணல் அம்பேத்கர் அவர்கள். அவரது நினைவுநாளை முன்னிட்டு, நமது அலுவலகத்தில் அவரது திருவுருவப் படத்திற்கு மலர்தூவி மரியாதை... twitter/gnRcUwec7r - TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) December 6, 2025

PM Modi Leads Tributes on 70th Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas at the Parliament in New Delhi, marking the 70th death anniversary of the architect of the Indian Constitution.

In a post shared on X, PM Modi wrote, "Remembering Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to justice, equality and constitutionalism continue to guide our national journey. He inspired generations to uphold human dignity and strengthen democratic values. May his ideals keep lighting our path as we work towards building a Viksit Bharat." Remembering Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to justice, equality and constitutionalism continue to guide our national journey. He inspired generations to uphold human dignity and strengthen democratic values. May... - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 6, 2025

National Leaders Pay Homage at Parliament

The commemoration of the 70th Mahaparinirvan Diwas began with a floral tribute from President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan, PM Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Parliamentarians, and many other dignitaries who attended the VIP session in the early hours of the day.

Rahul Gandhi Pledges to Defend the Constitution

Sharing a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Humble tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His timeless legacy of equality, justice and human dignity strengthens my resolve to defend the Constitution and inspires our collective struggle for a more inclusive, compassionate India." Humble tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His timeless legacy of equality, justice and human dignity strengthens my resolve to defend the Constitution and inspires our collective struggle for a more inclusive, compassionate India. twitter/TlDNqHDIBT - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 6, 2025

Vice President Hails 'Champion of Social Justice'

In a post shared on X, the Vice President said that Ambedkar's visionary ideas continue to guide the national journey towards a just and harmonious society. "On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, I pay my humble tributes to Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, the principal architect of our Constitution and a towering champion of social justice. His relentless struggle for equality, dignity and fraternity laid the foundation of a modern, progressive and inclusive India. His visionary ideas continue to guide our national journey towards a just and harmonious society. Babasaheb's enduring legacy remains a source of inspiration for generations. I bow in deep reverence to his revered memory and timeless contributions," the VP wrote. On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, I pay my humble tributes to Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, the principal architect of our Constitution and a towering champion of social justice. His relentless struggle for equality, dignity and fraternity laid the foundation of a modern,... - Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) December 6, 2025

Official Commemoration by Dr Ambedkar Foundation

The 70th Mahaparinirvan Diwas was commemorated by Dr Ambedkar Foundation (DAF) on behalf of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, at Prerna sthal, Parliament House Campus, on December 06, 2025, near the statue of Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. (ANI)

