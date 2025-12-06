Scorpio N Facelift 2026: Mahindra Working On Updated Design & Features
Mahindra is preparing to facelift its popular SUV, the Scorpio N, which is sold alongside the Scorpio Classic. Mahindra is working on a mid-cycle update for this popular SUV, expected to be released in 2026 after the updated version of the Mahindra XUV700. The upcoming Mahindra Scorpio N facelift is expected to have minor design changes and robust features while retaining the existing powertrain options.
Design
Spy images of the Mahindra Scorpio N facelift test model reveal significant changes to the SUV's front profile. This is likely to include a redesigned front grille, redesigned LED DRLs, and new front and rear bumpers. The alloy wheels may also get a facelift. To give the SUV a more rugged look, Mahindra might upgrade the alloy wheels to 19 inches.
Features
The Mahindra Scorpio N facelift will feature several major cabin upgrades. The SUV is expected to get new front and rear ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a fully digital TFT driver display, further enhancing its premium look. It will also include a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, powered front seats with a driver memory function, and a revised Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos. Other changes include an auto-park function.
It might get a new front grille, new LED DRLs, revised front and rear bumpers, new 19-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, a new fully digital TFT instrument cluster, a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, powered front seats with driver memory function, ventilated front and rear seats, and a new Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos and an auto-park function.
Powertrain
The Mahindra Scorpio N facelift is expected to retain the existing powertrain options, which include a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.2-liter turbocharged diesel engine. In the facelifted Scorpio N, both engines will be available with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. However, these engines may receive further enhancements for improved performance.
