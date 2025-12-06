Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rio Nightlife Guide For Saturday, December 6, 2025


2025-12-06 07:00:33
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: Samba queen Alcione headlines at Qualistage (21:00), Zeca Pagodinho performs at Espaço Hall (21:00), Carioca da Gema hosts a vibrant Saturday roda de samba (19:30), and Beco das Garrafas features intimate bossa nova sets (20:00). Links for details and tickets are below.

Top Picks Tonight Alcione - Qualistage (21:00)
  • Why picked: The "Marrom" delivers powerful samba and MPB hits in a major Barra venue-iconic performance ideal for expats celebrating Rio's musical legends on a Saturday night.
  • Start: 21:00
  • Address: Av. Ayrton Senna, 3000, Barra da Tijuca
  • Tickets: Eventim - Alcione
Zeca Pagodinho - Espaço Hall (21:00)
  • Why picked: Samba master performs classics in a lively Norte Shopping venue-energetic, participatory show perfect for expats diving into carioca party spirit.
  • Start: 21:00
  • Address: Av. Dom Hélder Câmara, 547, Cachambi
  • Tickets: Eventim - Zeca Pagodinho
Saturday Roda de Samba - Carioca da Gema (19:30)
  • Why picked: Lapa's premier house hosts high-energy weekend samba roda-authentic, dance-filled atmosphere for expats joining the carioca rhythm.
  • Start: 19:30 onward
  • Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro)
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" com/show
Bossa Nova Evening - Beco das Garrafas (20:00)
  • Why picked: Intimate bossa nova performances in the genre's historic cradle-refined, beachside option for expats seeking sophisticated sounds amid weekend energy.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana (Little Club)
  • Event page: href="" target="_blank" com/principal/event
Also notable
  • Golden Boys com Ronaldo e sua Banda - Teatro Multiplan (20:00) - VillageMall, Barra da Tijuca. Classic MPB harmonies; tickets via Sympla.
  • Pedra do Sal Roda de Samba (19:00 onward) - Largo Pedro do Sal, Centro. Free spontaneous street samba; communal vibe.
Suggested route

Lapa warm-up: Start at Carioca da Gema (19:30) for roda samba, then explore street energy-easy historic district entry to the night.

Barra → Copacabana: Alcione at Qualistage (21:00), then 30–40 min ride to Beco das Garrafas (20:00 onward) for bossa nova-major show to intimate close.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Barra, Lapa, and Copacabana; Metro reliable pre-midnight (Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos). Saturday crowds peak-book ahead.
  • Arrive 20–30 minutes early for venues; bring photo ID. Most accept cards.

Listings gathered for Saturday, December 6, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.

The Rio Times

