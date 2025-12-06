403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S, Ukraine Hold Peace Negotiations in Miami
(MENAFN) American and Ukrainian officials convened for a second consecutive day of negotiations in Miami, Florida, advancing discussions on Washington's proposed resolution to the Ukraine conflict, confirmed U.S. and Ukrainian authorities Friday, per media reporting.
The deliberations follow a marathon approximately five-hour session that concluded in the early hours of Wednesday between U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, media reported.
Witkoff and Kushner engaged Ukrainian representatives for a two-hour session Thursday evening before reconvening Friday morning. The American envoys provided comprehensive briefings to their Ukrainian counterparts regarding the Putin meeting while introducing fresh proposals designed to narrow existing divisions between negotiating parties, media indicated.
Thursday's discussions yielded "positive" results, with expectations that negotiations will extend through the weekend, a U.S. official disclosed to media.
Ukraine's negotiating team in Miami is led by Rustem Umerov, Ukraine's secretary of National Security and Defense Council, alongside Andrii Hnatov, chief of the general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces, according to the report.
The deliberations follow a marathon approximately five-hour session that concluded in the early hours of Wednesday between U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, media reported.
Witkoff and Kushner engaged Ukrainian representatives for a two-hour session Thursday evening before reconvening Friday morning. The American envoys provided comprehensive briefings to their Ukrainian counterparts regarding the Putin meeting while introducing fresh proposals designed to narrow existing divisions between negotiating parties, media indicated.
Thursday's discussions yielded "positive" results, with expectations that negotiations will extend through the weekend, a U.S. official disclosed to media.
Ukraine's negotiating team in Miami is led by Rustem Umerov, Ukraine's secretary of National Security and Defense Council, alongside Andrii Hnatov, chief of the general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces, according to the report.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment