U.S, Ukraine Forge Security Framework


2025-12-06 06:50:44
(MENAFN) The U.S. Department of State announced Friday that American and Ukrainian officials successfully forged a security framework following intensive two-day negotiations.

Special Envoy for Peace Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner engaged in discussions with Ukrainian Secretary of National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov alongside Chief of General Staff General Andriy Hnatov, focusing on establishing viable peace pathways for Ukraine, according to a State Department release.

"Over two days, Special Envoy for Peace Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with Ukrainian Secretary of National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and Chief of General Staff General Andriy Hnatov for constructive discussions on advancing a credible pathway toward a durable and just peace in Ukraine," the U.S. Department of State said in a statement.

This marked the sixth encounter between the parties within a fortnight. Ukraine's leadership reiterated its core objectives during the talks.

"The group had their sixth meeting over the past two weeks. Secretary Umerov reaffirmed that Ukraine's priority is securing a settlement that protects its independence and sovereignty, ensures the safety of Ukrainians, and provides a stable foundation for a prosperous democratic future," the statement said.

Negotiators examined outcomes from recent American-Russian discussions, with both delegations reaching consensus on security arrangement parameters. The talks also addressed deterrence mechanisms essential for maintaining enduring stability.

However, officials emphasized that meaningful advancement hinges on Moscow's willingness to demonstrate genuine dedication to lasting peace—specifically through de-escalation measures and ending civilian casualties.

Additionally, representatives conducted separate evaluations of Ukraine's "future prosperity agenda," encompassing post-conflict rebuilding efforts, bilateral economic partnerships between Washington and Kyiv, and comprehensive long-term recovery strategies.

Dialogue will resume Saturday, the statement confirmed.

Earlier media accounts indicated the negotiations took place in Miami, Florida.

