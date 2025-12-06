Kerala: Actor Dileep's Case Verdict Likely To Create Political Storm Ahead Of Local Body Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Dec 6 (IANS) All eyes are on the Kochi trial court listed to deliver its judgment on Monday in the sensational 2017 actress abduction case, where Malayalam superstar Dileep stands as the eighth accused.

But with Kerala set to vote in the two-phased local body elections on December 9 and 11, a growing question is echoing, will the verdict actually be pronounced, or will it be deferred until the polls conclude?

Dileep, one of the Malayalam industry's most bankable stars, spent nearly three months in jail in 2017 before securing bail.

The case has since travelled through intense legal scrutiny, public debate, film-industry fissures and allegations of influence and interference.

Now, eight years later, the verdict -- whenever delivered -- carries high political voltage.

If the judgment goes against Dileep and the actor is convicted, the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Front could immediately claim that the outcome reflects the government's commitment to the rule of law.

The Left has long said that even a VIP accused was not spared by the police, and that only under its governance could such an investigation proceed without fear or favour.

Such a narrative, landing days before the polls, could be politically advantageous for the state government.

On the other hand, if Dileep is acquitted, the Opposition Congress-led UDF is expected to seize the moment aggressively.

The UDF for the past nearly one decade has consistently said that law enforcement in the state is inconsistent and politicised.

An acquittal would likely be posed as "proof" that the state government's public posturing on women's safety and impartial policing does not match courtroom outcomes, especially in a case that shook the film industry and the public conscience.

Given this political tightrope, the timing remains sensitive.

Courts, while not bound by political cycles, sometimes take into consideration whether delivering a high-impact verdict during an active election window could inadvertently influence voter sentiment.

With stakes high for the government, the Opposition and Dileep himself, Monday's listing has triggered intense speculation.

As of now, the question remains wide open: Will the court hand down its judgment as scheduled, or will the verdict wait until ballot boxes close?

Either way, Kerala will be watching.