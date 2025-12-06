Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' Gets Explosive Start, Earns Rs 28.60 Cr

Ranveer Singh's latest spy thriller 'Dhurandhar' has opened to an explosive response at the box office. The big-budget spy drama recorded a strong start across major national chains and key urban centres, giving the industry a much-needed boost during the final quarter of the year.

'Dhurandhar' Box Office Collection Day 1

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film posted a Day 1 collection of Rs 28.60 crore nett in India, marking one of the strongest openings for a Hindi film this year. As per Adarsh, the film showed significant momentum as the day progressed. While the mass belts started slower, there was a noticeable pickup toward the evening shows.

Adarsh wrote, "#Dhurandhar takes a superb start on Day 1. The film has opened stronger at major centers, with national chains contributing a substantial chunk of the business. The mass pockets and heartland markets also showed improvement as the day progressed... However, the film needs to make up for the shortfall in these markets on Saturday and Sunday to post an impressive opening weekend total. Given its hefty price tag, *#Dhurandhar now requires solid growth not just on Saturday and Sunday, but also through the weekdays. #Dhurandhar [Week 1] Fri ₹28.60 cr. #India biz | Official Nett BOC | #Boxoffice." #Dhurandhar takes a superb start on Day 1... The film has opened stronger at major centres, with national chains contributing a substantial chunk of the business. The mass pockets and heartland markets also showed improvement as the day progressed... However, the film needs to... twitter/jjlxYXbk93 - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 6, 2025

Celebrities Praise 'Dhurandhar'

Actor Yami Gautam, who has been all out supporting her husband Aditya Dhar ever since the trailer was released, took to her X account to give a "massive shoutout" to Dar's directorial.

Earlier in the day, the 'HAQ' actor posted the opening figures, along with a caption that read, "A massive shoutout to our #Dhurandhar audience! You have announced loud & clear... Congratulations to the team of Dhurandhar." A massive shoutout to our #DHURANDHAR audience! You have announced loud & clear Also grateful to certain media-section Congratulations to team 'Dhurandhar' ❤️ @adityadharfilms @dhar_lokesh #Shiv #Vikas @OjasGautam58567 @ranveersingh @rampal72 @actormaddy @duttsanjay... twitter/JcG9lgJEDI - Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) December 6, 2025

On Friday, Deepika Padukone also gave a shoutout to her husband Ranveer Singh as she congratulated the entire cast and crew. "Dhurandhar has been watched and is worth every minute of those 3.36 hours. So do yourself a favor and get to the cinema hall now! So incredibly proud of you, @ranveersingh! Congratulations to the entire cast and crew! @adityadharfilms | @officialjiostudios," she posted.

About 'Dhurandhar'

Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar and stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)