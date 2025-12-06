India-Russia Summit A Reminder Moscow 'Cannot Be Isolated': Analyst

The recently concluded 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit serves as a clear reminder to Western capitals that Moscow "cannot be isolated", said South Asia analyst Michael Kugelman, noting that New Delhi and Beijing--two of the world's most influential global players--continue to maintain close ties with Russia despite ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Russia 'Cannot Be Isolated'

Speaking on the outcomes of President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, Kugelman stressed that the summit underscored Russia's enduring partnerships in Asia, even as the West attempts to diplomatically and economically marginalise Moscow. "This Summit was the latest reminder to the West that Russia cannot be isolated. India and China--two of the most critical global players--are close to Russia," Kugelman said.

India's Balancing Act With The West

"This is not going to change India's close partnership with the West. One of India's major foreign policy priorities is securing a trade deal with the EU. In the US as well, there remains a desire in Washington to continue working with India, despite everything that's going on," he added.

The Kugelman's remarks come a day after President Putin concluded his two-day state visit to India on Friday, which has been viewed as an essential step in strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.

Challenges in the Partnership

On the future trajectory of India-Russia relations, Kugelman noted that the partnership faces "a challenging moment", particularly due to Western pressure and India's reduced energy imports from Russia in recent months. Kugelman also pointed to delays in the delivery of Russian-origin defence equipment as another strain on what has long been a key pillar of the relationship.

"With all the pressure coming from the West, it is a bit of a challenging moment with all the pressure coming from the West and the fact that India has for now, reduced imports from Russia... One could look at the security aspects of the relationship, where we've seen some delays in getting Russian military equipment to India... Energy and arms have been the key aspects of the relationship between the two," he said.

Advancing Strategic Goals in Central Asia

Kugelman added that with China's growing influence in Central Asia and Pakistan's renewed attempts to expand its footprint there, India's engagement with Russia could help advance New Delhi's strategic objectives in the region. "India has been trying to increase its access to Central Asia, and Russia can be of help in this... China has its own influence in Central Asia. Pakistan has been trying to increase its own access to Central Asia. So with India working with Russia, its good friend, Russia could perhaps help advance India's goals in that region," he noted.

The 23rd Annual Summit saw India and Russia expand cooperation across multiple sectors, even as New Delhi continues to balance its deepening partnerships with Western countries. (ANI)

