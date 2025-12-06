Chennai Weather: IMD Warns Of Non-Stop Rain For 7 Days In Tamil Nadu? Here's The Latest Update
Due to a lower atmospheric circulation over the southern Kerala coast, there's a chance of light to moderate rain in Tamil Nadu for the next week. Thunderstorms with lightning might occur in various parts of coastal and interior Tamil Nadu.
The Chennai Met Centre has issued a forecast for the next week. Due to a circulation over the Kerala coast, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected today in coastal and interior Tamil Nadu.
Tomorrow, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely in parts of South and North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Light to moderate rain may also occur from the 8th to the 12th.
Today and tomorrow, Chennai and suburbs will be partly cloudy with chances of light to moderate rain and thunderstorms. Max temp will be around 30°C and min temp around 24°C.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment