Indigo Flight Disruptions: Normal Operations In 2-3 Days, Says BJP MP

Amid widespread disruptions in air travel due to multiple IndiGo flight delays and cancellations, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Saturday said the situation is gradually improving and assured that normal operations are expected within the next few days.

Speaking to reporters in the national capital, Tiwari said, "I said yesterday as well that we will have positive news within 24 hours. The positive news is here. The situation has improved a little today itself. Operations will be normal in 2-3 days," he said, expressing confidence that airlines and aviation authorities were working to restore regular schedules at the earliest.

Passengers across major airports, including the one in Delhi, faced long queues and extended waiting hours after technical and operational issues triggered major disruptions in IndiGo's flight network. Aviation officials said efforts were underway to stabilise the schedule and accommodate stranded passengers.

Tributes on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Tiwari, who was in Delhi to attend the observance of the 70th Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, also spoke about the enduring legacy of the chief architect of India's Constitution. Marking the death anniversary of B. R. Ambedkar, he said the nation continued to draw strength from his vision.

"Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar is such a personality who showed a path to the oppressed society, and the society feels empowered by walking his path. He drafted the Constitution, and by walking its path, the country is developing," Tiwari said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes at Parliament House, where a solemn floral ceremony marked the beginning of the official commemoration. President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and several MPs were present during the early morning homage.

The dignitaries observed a moment of remembrance for Mahaparinirvan Diwas, reaffirming Ambedkar's role in shaping India's democratic and social foundations.

