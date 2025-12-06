Newborn's Body Recovered From Washroom Of Hospital In Srinagar

Representational Photo

Srinagar- A newborn male infant was found dead inside the washroom lavatory of a Hospital in the Soura area of Srinagar, triggering shock and concern within the hospital premises.

Officials said the body was discovered inside a commode by an attendant of an admitted patient, who immediately informed the hospital authorities. The hospital administration subsequently alerted the police about the grim discovery.

According to a preliminary medical assessment conducted by attending doctors, the infant appeared to be around six to seven months in gestational age. Officials said further examination will determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police reached the spot soon after receiving information and initiated legal proceedings. The body has been taken into custody for medico-legal formalities to establish the cause of death and other relevant details.