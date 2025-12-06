403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump׳s son in law may play role in solving Ukraine-Russia war
(MENAFN) Jared Kushner, son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, may play a significant role in shaping a potential Ukraine peace agreement, according to senior Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, following high-level Russia-US discussions in Moscow.
Kushner joined US special envoy Steve Witkoff in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week, which lasted five hours and focused on a US-backed plan to end the conflict in Ukraine.
The initial 28-point version of the proposal, leaked last month, called for Ukraine to cede parts of the Donbass region still under its control, commit to not joining NATO, and reduce the size of its armed forces. Moscow has indicated it accepts some aspects of the plan but rejects others, noting that a final compromise has yet to be reached and that “much work” remains on the text.
In an interview with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin on Friday, Ushakov described the Kremlin meeting as “constructive and friendly,” highlighting that Putin has now met with Witkoff six times. “They understand each other almost without words,” he said.
Regarding Kushner’s involvement, Ushakov noted it “turned out to be very timely.” He added: “He added an element of systematization… I personally believe that if a settlement is drafted on paper, then the one holding the pen, to a large extent, will be Mr. Kushner.”
Kushner, a real estate investor, served as a senior adviser in Trump’s first administration, managing Middle East policy and domestic priorities. He was a key architect of the 2020 Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain, later joined by Morocco and Sudan.
Although he no longer holds a formal White House role, Kushner has continued involvement in Middle East diplomacy, including negotiating a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
Kushner joined US special envoy Steve Witkoff in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week, which lasted five hours and focused on a US-backed plan to end the conflict in Ukraine.
The initial 28-point version of the proposal, leaked last month, called for Ukraine to cede parts of the Donbass region still under its control, commit to not joining NATO, and reduce the size of its armed forces. Moscow has indicated it accepts some aspects of the plan but rejects others, noting that a final compromise has yet to be reached and that “much work” remains on the text.
In an interview with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin on Friday, Ushakov described the Kremlin meeting as “constructive and friendly,” highlighting that Putin has now met with Witkoff six times. “They understand each other almost without words,” he said.
Regarding Kushner’s involvement, Ushakov noted it “turned out to be very timely.” He added: “He added an element of systematization… I personally believe that if a settlement is drafted on paper, then the one holding the pen, to a large extent, will be Mr. Kushner.”
Kushner, a real estate investor, served as a senior adviser in Trump’s first administration, managing Middle East policy and domestic priorities. He was a key architect of the 2020 Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain, later joined by Morocco and Sudan.
Although he no longer holds a formal White House role, Kushner has continued involvement in Middle East diplomacy, including negotiating a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment