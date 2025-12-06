403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar At Doha Forum: Justice For Palestine, Sudan Key To Regional Stability
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- Qatar said Saturday that the suffering of the Palestinian people under grave violations of international law, and the atrocities in Sudan, show that justice and protection of rights are essential to preserving the region's stability and preventing its fragmentation.
The remarks were made in a speech by Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman at the opening of the 23rd Doha Forum 2025 in Doha, held under the theme "Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress," and attended by Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad and several heads of state, governments, and international and regional organizations.
Sheikh Mohammad underscored that only fair solutions can build lasting peace and stop cycles of conflict and division, warning that the absence of accountability is one of the most dangerous flaws in the international system, clearly visible in the region.
Repeated crises have shown that minimal crisis management or temporary international compromises, without confronting the roots of conflicts, are no longer viable, he mentioned.
When crises are not resolved justly, they return more complex and spill across borders, he added, noting that short-term deals do not stop history but merely delay its dues.
The world today needs to restore trust in the rule of law, build a more just international system, and empower communities and humanitarian organizations as true partners in shaping a more stable and inclusive future, he underlined.
Qatar's successful mediation record and the trust it enjoys internationally prove that mediation is not a political luxury or a tool of convenience for the people, but a stable approach practiced sincerely, based on the belief that real peace starts with inclusion, not exclusion, and with expanding common ground, not deepening division, he added.
This approach was reflected in Friday's breakthrough, when Qatar, in cooperation with Norway, Spain, and Switzerland, helped achieve a vital agreement between the Colombian government and the self-declared Ejercito Gaitanista de Colombia (EGC) group, he noted.
The deal, he said, offers a real chance to enhance Colombians' security and dignity and gives communities affected by the conflict a practical glimmer of hope after years of violence.
The world does not need more promises, but justice applied by all without double standards, responsibility shared by all without favoritism, and the courage to turn words into action, Sheikh Mohammad emphasized.
He went on to express hope that the forum will be another step in this direction and a platform to deepen cooperation between governments, societies, and humanitarian organizations for a fairer and safer future for all humanity.
This year's forum theme reflects a reality individuals all feel, as the gap between rhetoric and practice is widening, and justice is often absent from the path of international law in a world where interests override principles and power replaces legal norms, he pointed out.
The forum also featured Qatar's Amir honoring the winners of the Doha Forum 2025 Award, Alex Thier and Saad Mohseni, in recognition of their contributions to supporting education for children in Palestine and Afghanistan. (end)
sss
The remarks were made in a speech by Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman at the opening of the 23rd Doha Forum 2025 in Doha, held under the theme "Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress," and attended by Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad and several heads of state, governments, and international and regional organizations.
Sheikh Mohammad underscored that only fair solutions can build lasting peace and stop cycles of conflict and division, warning that the absence of accountability is one of the most dangerous flaws in the international system, clearly visible in the region.
Repeated crises have shown that minimal crisis management or temporary international compromises, without confronting the roots of conflicts, are no longer viable, he mentioned.
When crises are not resolved justly, they return more complex and spill across borders, he added, noting that short-term deals do not stop history but merely delay its dues.
The world today needs to restore trust in the rule of law, build a more just international system, and empower communities and humanitarian organizations as true partners in shaping a more stable and inclusive future, he underlined.
Qatar's successful mediation record and the trust it enjoys internationally prove that mediation is not a political luxury or a tool of convenience for the people, but a stable approach practiced sincerely, based on the belief that real peace starts with inclusion, not exclusion, and with expanding common ground, not deepening division, he added.
This approach was reflected in Friday's breakthrough, when Qatar, in cooperation with Norway, Spain, and Switzerland, helped achieve a vital agreement between the Colombian government and the self-declared Ejercito Gaitanista de Colombia (EGC) group, he noted.
The deal, he said, offers a real chance to enhance Colombians' security and dignity and gives communities affected by the conflict a practical glimmer of hope after years of violence.
The world does not need more promises, but justice applied by all without double standards, responsibility shared by all without favoritism, and the courage to turn words into action, Sheikh Mohammad emphasized.
He went on to express hope that the forum will be another step in this direction and a platform to deepen cooperation between governments, societies, and humanitarian organizations for a fairer and safer future for all humanity.
This year's forum theme reflects a reality individuals all feel, as the gap between rhetoric and practice is widening, and justice is often absent from the path of international law in a world where interests override principles and power replaces legal norms, he pointed out.
The forum also featured Qatar's Amir honoring the winners of the Doha Forum 2025 Award, Alex Thier and Saad Mohseni, in recognition of their contributions to supporting education for children in Palestine and Afghanistan. (end)
sss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment